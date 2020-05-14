(CBS News) -- J.C. Penney is giving millions of dollars in pay bonuses to top executives as the ailing department store chain reportedly teeters on the edge of bankruptcy.
CEO Jill Soltau received $4.5 million while chief financial officer Bill Wafford, chief merchant officer Michelle Wlazlo and chief human resources officer Brynn Evanson each got $1 million, the company disclosed in a May 10 regulatory filing. The payments are to ensure J.C. Penney can "retain and continue to motivate its named executive officers and other employees through the volatile and uncertain environment affecting the retail industry," according to the company.
The 118-year-old company is one of many retailers that was forced to temporarily close its stores as the coronavirus spread across the U.S. That has reportedly put J.C. Penney a step closer to bankruptcy, with the company missing two debt payments in April and May. Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported that the company plans to file for Chapter 11 as soon as this week, permanently shuttering about a quarter of its 850 U.S. stores.d
To read the full story, click here.
