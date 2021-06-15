ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Almost one year after a gunman opened fire inside an Applebee’s restaurant in North County, a survivor is sharing her story of hope, bravery and determination.
Lakeshia Finch and her best friend, Kimberly Penton, were at the restaurant eating dinner the night of June 22, 2020. Out of nowhere, Finch said a man starting shooting.
“It’s something that will stick with me, especially because I didn’t black out and I was awake for it all,” Finch said. “Saw it all happen before my eyes, so as the year comes up it’s been tough.”
Penton, a wife and mother of two was killed in the shooting. Arlydia Bufford, a volunteer firefighter, was sitting nearby and was also shot. Finch said the bullet pierced the back of her neck and exited through her chest, narrowly missing her spinal chord.
“I was fortunate enough where my spine wasn’t severed,” Finch said. “The spine was good, the issue was the fragments of the bullet that struck the spinal chord, that’s what caused all the swelling.”
Finch spent months in the hospital and has undergone a rigorous rehab plan over the last few months. She spends 30 hours each week at SSM Health Day Institute working on exercises to help regain mobility. She is still paralyzed from the waist down but has movement in her left arm.
“It’s been a slow process but we just have to take it day by day,” Finch said.
The survivor celebrated her 40th birthday a few weeks ago and credits her strong faith and family support for helping her pull through.
The Mayor of Jennings, where she’s from, proclaimed June 4 “Lakeshia Finch Day.”
As Finch reflects on the last year, reality sets in that her best friend is gone. She said Penton was a ray of sunshine and was a friend to everyone who met her.
“She was always smiling big smile on her face that was just infectious anybody that came in contact with her loved her,” Finch said.
Finch said she can still feel Penton’s loving spirit from afar. She said she forgives the gunman but still has questions about his motive.
“Why? It’s just a big question of what was his motive, because we didn’t know him and we were all just doing what we do,” Finch said.
News 4 spoke with Arlydia Bufford’s family who said she is finished with physical and occupational therapy and is slowing getting her life back.
Courtney Desmond Washington was charged in the crime. On July 12, the prosecuting attorney’s office will ask for a trial date.
If you’d like to help Lakeshia’s family with medical expenses, you’re encouraged to contribute to their GoFundMe page.
