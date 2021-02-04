Dial 9-1-1. It's a simple thing we're all taught as children whenever there's an emergency. Every passing second could mean the difference between life and death. But imagine if you call 9-1-1 and instead of reaching a dispatcher, you're put on hold. Seconds, then minutes go by. You hear the same recorded message over and over.
It's happening at an alarming rate in the St. Louis region. We wanted to know just how often it happens.
It turns out, there's a report card, of sorts, that measures that very thing. So we requested, and then analyzed the data. And we showed that data to criminologists, current and former police officers and the public. Their reaction: absolute shock.
We're asking officials how they're going to fix what some people are calling a complete crisis and total dispatch dysfunction. See the full story tonight on KMOV at 10 p.m.
