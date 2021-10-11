KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS Newspath) - Kevin Strickland has been behind bars since 1978. Now, even Jackson County prosecutors want him released, but they are in a fight Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Strickland was sent to prison for a crime he said he didn’t commit. In May, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker publicly agreed with him.

“It is important to recognize when the system has made wrongs and what we did in this case was wrong,” Peters-Baker said.

Yet, five months later, the 62-year-old remains behind bars.

“I hold fast in my faith that God ain't gonna let me die in jail, but I'm losing belief in that the system is going to work,” Strickland said

Schmitt maintains Strickland received a fair trail and is guilty.

“It's the state versus the state instead of the state versus Kevin Strickland,” said Eric Wesson, editor at the Kansas City Call. He devoted the cover of the July 4 issue to Strickland’s story.

“The state is arguing amongst themselves on how to do this. Who can present this? Who has the jurisdiction to say something in a case who can't say anything. And it's just it's really, really sad,” he continued.

After a triple homicide in Kansas City in 1978, the only survivor, 20-year-old Cynthia Douglas, identified Strickland as one of the shooters. Strickland said he requested a lineup because “I hadn't done anything wrong. And I knew once Cynthia saw me, she would recognize, ‘well, it wasn't Kevin.’

Instead, after the lineup, Strickland was arrested.

“My mind and brain and heart and everything went to my feet,” recalled Strickland. "This is not happening. This is unbelievable. They're still going to get it right."

After his first trial ended with a hung jury, Strickland was later convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

“They didn't stay out no more than 30 minutes of deliberation, and decided Kevin Strickland was a murderer,” Strickland said.

When asked if he still remembered the verdict, Strickland said, “Yeah, yeah. I will never forget that. I didn't know I could cry like that at that age.”

Strickland remained in prison even after two of the four actual shooters, Vincent Bell and Kilm Adkins, stated under oath that he had nothing to do with the murders. The Jackson County prosecutor said when Douglas realized she had identified the wrong man she tried to recant her testimony. In 2019, she wrote to the court, The Midwest Innonce Project and told friends like Wesson.

“She felt a lot of guilt about it because she always say, I got this man sitting in prison for something that he didn't do,” said Wesson.

A new Missouri law went into effect in late August that entitles Strickland to a hearing to prove his innocence, but his court date has already been postponed twice.

“I've been in prison for 43 years. Yeah, it's tough, it's real tough,” he said. “It hurts. You know, I can't get, I can't get that 43 back. There's nothing that they could do to make that right. My whole life is a memory of prison. I don't know anything else.”