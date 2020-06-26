ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – As the temperature rises outside you might notice more critters making their way inside.
Rottler Pest Solutions told News 4 spiders are also trying to stay cool and might be looking for air conditioning. Experts warn that St. Louis in a hot spot for brown recluse spiders.
If you notice potentially poisonous spiders in your home, you’re advised to call an expert.
