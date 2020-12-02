CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Bernadette Faasen owns Cobalt Smoke and Sea in Creve Coeur, and is one of the several restaurateurs that formed the group “Saving St. Louis Restaurants from Extinction.”
The group met with members of the St. Louis County Health Department Tuesday afternoon to talk about working together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“They heard us, that was the biggest thing we wanted,” said Faasen.
Among the group are owners of Herbie’s, Cafe Napoli, Walnut Grill and Wildwood Pub and Grill, and their goal is to work with the county, not against it.
“I think so many people feel like this is a political move from Dr. Page and in reality it’s not his decision. He has an entire team of people who have an overwhelming amount of knowledge who help make the decision. He’s just the messenger,” said Faasen.
She said one of their biggest requests was forming a panel or sounding board of restaurant owners who can communicate with the health department when decisions are made.
The group hopes to hear back from the county officials in the next 24 hours.
In the meantime, Faasen says restaurants choosing to ignore and defy the county’s health orders are setting back everyone in the community.
“It literally makes my skin crawl because I personally just went through COVID myself and it was very, very hard to get through. Never in a million years thought it would take me down the way it did as a healthy and fit female, but it did and so it’s real and it’s not going to go away," she said. "We’re not going to get to reopen our doors until we can help be part of the solution to get the numbers going down. So the longer these restaurants fight and defy, the longer its hurting the entire restaurant community."
As of Wednesday night, St. Louis County is reporting a positivity rate of 17.1%, with more than 1,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
