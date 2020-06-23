(KMOV.com) — It finally happened.
After a rigorous negotiation period that left many baseball fans wondering whether the sport would return at all in 2020, MLB players and team owners have, at long last, agreed upon the remaining health and safety protocol issues that were pending as of earlier Tuesday afternoon.
The MLB Players' Association has agreed that its members would report for spring training 2.0 beginning on July 1, as teams across the league work to ramp up to playing shape for the season ahead.
All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps.— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020
The 60-game MLB season is expected to begin following approximately three weeks of training camp. The target date for beginning the regular season is the weekend of July 24, with the regular season schedule culminating September 27.
MLB is back. pic.twitter.com/DgDWTdHtpE— danhayesmlb (@DanHayesMLB) June 24, 2020
The season will reportedly consist of 40 games against divisional opponents, with the remaining 20 games coming against interleague opponents from each team's corresponding geographic counterpart from the opposing league. For the Cardinals, that would mean games against each of the Royals, Tigers, Indians, Twins and White Sox.
Plan is for teams to play 40 games in division and 20 games interleague with their geographic counterpart (East vs. East, etc.) #MLB— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 24, 2020
More rule changes will likely be reported and announced in the coming days, but one expected change is the implementation of the universal designated hitter for all games in 2020.
There will be a DH in the National League for the first time.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 24, 2020
The Cardinals have planned for weeks to hold their training camp at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The team will also have a secondary camp stationed at the club's Double-AA facilities in Springfield, where a taxi-squad of players eligible for promotions to the MLB roster will remain during the season.
As of yet, there is no information on whether any fans will be allowed to attend MLB games this season. Previous reports from earlier in June indicated MLB could leave attendance decisions up to local government regulations for large gatherings.
