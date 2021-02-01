(KMOV.com) -- When John Mozeliak said earlier this winter that patience would be required for Cardinals fans this off-season, people didn't necessarily believe that their patience would eventually be rewarded.
As it turns out, Mo knew what he was talking about. In a winter in which he cautioned that 'January would be the new December,' the St. Louis Cardinals waited until the final days of the first month of 2021 to make the splash of the off-season. Multiple reports Friday night indicated the Cardinals had agreed to a trade that would send Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis. The deal became official on Monday.
Worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/NcWnraUOdu— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 2, 2021
The years-long flirtation between the Cardinals and Rockies finally comes to fruition with the Rockies agreeing to send significant cash to the Cardinals to help facilitate the deal. In the COVID-19 environment, the Cardinals' uncertainty over future revenues painted a bleak picture for what their off-season spending could resemble.
That is, until Friday.
Ultimately, the Rockies were motivated enough to move Arenado and his significant contract. The five-time All-Star third baseman has six years and $199 million remaining. Though the clause in his deal allows Arenado to opt-out after 2021, a decline to his numbers during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season would have him in an unlikely position to desire to hit the open market without a massive rebound season upcoming.
Nevertheless, the terms of the trade allow Arenado to retain his player option for 2022, while adding a second opt-out opportunity ahead of the 2023 season. Ken Rosenthal reported Arenado would defer some of his deal into future years, which would help ease the burden on the current Cardinals payroll. Assuming Arenado does not exercise any of his player options, the third baseman's current deal with St. Louis runs through 2027.
The Cardinals landed the five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner without surrendering any top prospects. Going to Colorado are pitcher Austin Gomber, infielder Elehuris Montero, right-handed pitcher Tony Locey, infielder Mateo Gil and right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers. Montero, ranked eighth among Cardinals prospects according to MLB Pipeline, is the only prospect in the trade ranked within the team's top 15.
Austin Gomber is arguably the most significant loss for St. Louis. The lefty flashed strong ability in various roles on the Cardinals pitching staff last season, compiling a 1.86 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched.
Arenado has been a consistent force of excellence throughout his career in Colorado, and should now enjoy the opportunity to do something he's chased for years: play for a contender. The 29-year-old boasts a career batting line of .293/.349/.541, but saw his OPS dip to .738 this past season.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
