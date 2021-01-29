ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — He's back!
National media reports on Thursday night indicated the Cardinals have re-signed Adam Wainwright for the 2021 season. The Cardinals confirmed the agreement on Friday.
“We are pleased to announce that Adam is returning for the upcoming season, and we look forward to seeing him continue to add to his great Cardinals legacy,” stated Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “While he continues to pitch at a high level, Adam also remains a highly-respected team leader who has committed himself to being a wonderful ambassador for both the game and his community.”
The team has not commented on the financial terms of the deal, but Jon Heyman with MLB Network said the one-year deal is worth $8 million.
Wainwright’s new deal with #STLCards is believed to be for $8M. Loyal guy, and a legend in St. Louis, for good reason.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 29, 2021
That the Cardinals signed Adam Wainwright to a new deal for 2021 makes it all the more likely that the 39-year-old pitcher who broke in with the Cardinals in 2005 will finish his big-league career where he started it.
Though it feels like a fitting chapter in his story with St. Louis, the new contract for Wainwright is about much more than sentiment. The longtime starter has aged like a fine wine, turning back the clock with impressive performances over the last two seasons. Competitively, the guy is still getting it done.
After injuries limited Wainwright for the majority of the 2018 season, he finally found his stride in September of that year. Healthy for what Wainwright has since described as the first time in a long time, he finished out that season with a renewed sense of possibility for his future on the mound. Coming up on the end of a large contract during which he under-performed his expectations, Wainwright had to start from scratch with an incentive-laden contract featuring very little in guarantees.
If he pitched, he got paid.
Well, Wainwright proved he was up to the task, logging 171.2 innings across 31 starts and maxing out on his contract incentives that season. In 2020, Wainwright was even better. A steady presence on a roster ravaged by COVID, Wainwright led the Cardinals in games started (10) and innings pitched (65.2), posting a 5-3 record and 3.15 ERA.
Considering the questions that exist within the Cardinals starting rotation heading into the 2021 season, re-inserting Wainwright into the fold was a no-brainer.
After the Wainwright signing, Heyman said, the attention in St. Louis moves to both Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong.
Cards would also like to bring back Kolten Wong and Yadier Molina, another St. Louis legend.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 29, 2021
Meanwhile, Yadi posted a cryptic message on Instagram Thursday that left fans wondering if a return was in the works.
It should be interesting to see how the remainder of the free agency period plays out for both players when it's all said and done. Ultimately, though, the Cardinals get one more year of Wainwright—nothing wrong with that, if you ask the St. Louis fans.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.