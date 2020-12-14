ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Some St. Louis County restaurant owners aren't backing down after County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the indoor dining ban will remain in place for another two weeks.
The ban, put in place in mid-November, aimed to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19, according to Page. While restaurants and bars are not the only contributor to the spread of the virus, Page said they do play a role.
"We've been here 16 years. we've worked hard, very hard and I can't see giving it up," said Roseann Espino, who owns Espino's Mexican Bar and Grill in Chesterfield with her husband. "Who does Sam Page think he is?"
Espino spent nearly $20,000 on mitigation efforts inside her restaurant, including glass partitions, sanitizer, heaters, deep cleaning and replacing all of the appliances in the restrooms. Now, her heaters sit unused and her glass partitions separate booths with chairs stacked on top.
"I can't afford to pay my staff, we've had to cut our hours and we can't sustain this," she said.
She's cut down her staff to just her immediate family to help with carryout orders. Still, she said revenues have been slashed about 80 percent and she grows frustrated when customers choose to travel to surrounding counties to eat indoors.
"Is this what we're going to teach our kids? That this is how we live? It's like we're in a third world country and it's not necessary," she said.
At Tucker's Place in Manchester, about 90 percent of the staff has been let go. Owner Neil Struharik said it would be cheaper and easier to close the doors, but he stays open to help out a few employees who need it.
"The few we do have working, we're really staying open for them," he said. "If we weren't open, there would be no safety net and nothing there to help them."
Vince Gray is the kitchen manager and has worked at Tucker's for six years. He and his wife are expecting a baby in January, which he said puts him in a tough spot.
"I want to protect my family and keep them safe, but at the same time I have to make a living," he said. "It's kind of like almost losing your job for not doing anything wrong."
Struharik said he, too, is losing about 80 percent of his revenue and wants to see data to support the closure.
"You're not changing people's behavior, they can still go out to stores and eat inside places, as long as they travel to the city or St. Charles County," he said. "I've never seen or heard of any data that shows indoor dining helps spread COVID-19, in particular just those restaurants in the county."
During his Monday morning briefing, Dr. Sam Page said the CDC outlines indoor dining as a reason for the spread of COVID-19, but has not released any local data to the public that supports that claim.
