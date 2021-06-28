(CNN) -- A British civil engineer has broken the Guinness record for most stacked M&M’s.
Will Cutbill was bored out of his mind on a rainy afternoon during a COVID-19 lockdown when he attempted the record-breaking stack.
"When I tell ‘em it's a whopping five, they're shocked. They want to give it a go, try to beat me. It's harder than it looks,” he said.
Cutbill tried for hours and his mini towers kept collapsing.
"They're not as flat as you think, quite spherical so it's a bit like balancing footballs or soccer balls,” recalled Cutbill.
Finally, he was able to get five M&M’s stacked.
"I was pretty ecstatic when I got the fifth. I can't lie. I was running around the room arms in the air,” he said.
Cutbill celebrated by eating the chocolate-covered candies.
