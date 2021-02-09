ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tucked away up in the mezzanine level of Enterprise Center is St. Louis Blues' organist Jeremy Boyer. He's finally back in the building playing for fans for the first time since March of last year when the NHL season was paused.
"We had the NHL All-Star Game, which is hard to believe that's been basically a year ago," said Boyer. "It was electric downtown and then it was a month or so later that everything got shut down."
When the Blues resumed play last year, Jeremy continued to entertain fans from his home but he missed being able to feed off their energy in person.
"For those who are here, it's a lot of fun for me to get them involved," said Boyer. "Its's good to be back and it's good to have hockey and I know that everyone that's at home who's watched it has enjoyed it."
Prior to the pandemic, Boyer performed for a little over 18,000 fans at the Enterprise Center. Now, he plays for around 1,400 fans and cardboard cutouts but he says as long as some fans are in the building.
"It's great to hear the fans cheering," said Boyer. "They'll all yell and scream let's go Blues, which is awesome."
The Blues say that they're looking at bringing more fans into the building. Boyer says that he can't wait until the day that Enterprise Center is full of fans again.
"It's electric when the whole building is here," said Boyer. "I feel like I'm one of the biggest fans here and to get to feed off of them does a lot for me as a performer because I can then relay that into my music."
