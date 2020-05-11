ST. LOUIS (KMOV,com) -- Dr. Mollie James boarded an empty plane to New York City in April.
The St. Louis ICU physician went to volunteer on the frontlines of COVID-19 at Flushing Hospital in Queens, one of the city's hardest-hit boroughs.
“Every doctor there I’ve spoken with that has worked in this environment has said it's the worst thing they've ever seen, and it's far beyond what anyone could imagine," said Dr. James.
Dr. James now knows that firsthand.
“It’s so much worse because there aren't cameras inside the hospitals. You don't see the human suffering," she said.
Through an interview with News 4 and Instagram videos recorded while in New York, Dr. James shared her eye-opening experience to drive home how dangerous and deadly coronavirus is.
This is how Dr. James described her emotions the first time she walked in the hospital’s emergency room:
“As I went in, it was just patients everywhere from wall-to-wall. They were all connected to oxygen, stacked in the hallways. As I walked around the corner, something that used to maybe a storage closet had been cleared out and made room for patients. It's extremely overwhelming."
But she jumped into work in the ICU department with the reassurance the hospital had proper personal protective equipment. Plus, Dr. James believes she had the virus earlier this year and has recovered.
“I would say for me as an ICU physician on a normal day, it wouldn't be abnormal for me to have 10 to 15 patients. Twenty would be a stretch. In this environment, they were having 20 plus patients per doctor every day without a day off for about four weeks."
Dr. James was one of the hospital's first visiting ICU doctors to offer its staff some relief after weeks of working non-stop.
In an Instagram video she said, “I’m basically three hours into my shift, and it’s not some hotshot critical care medicine at all. This is basically the worst, sickest patients you have in the ICU, except everyone is that sick."
And she said there wasn't near enough room in the ICU for patients. In another Instagram video, she said, “We have 50 patients on ventilators and 20 beds in ICU, so I’ve been making the rounds on patients on floors in ventilators."
Dr. James spent a lot of time on the phone with family members not allowed to visit and connected patients with loved ones during their final hours.
“I left my iPad one night in a room and a family was able to call in different relatives and they were able to say prayers and have a virtual visit with loved ones before he passed away."
While there's been many sad, heartbreaking days as a doctor, she says she's never cried at the end of shift until this.
“If you could see what people in medicine are dealing with right now, see rows and rows and rows of people who can't breathe."
Then she said you would truly understand how crucial social distancing is in the fight against COVID-19.
“I'm concerned as we reopen the economy and people get moving again, there is probably going to be another surge that could last through end of year in some format."
Dr. James doesn’t consider what she is doing heroic, rather she says she’s just doing her job taking care of people. In May, Dr. James returned to New York City to work in a different hospital and she says she will go back as long as she is needed.
If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe page to buy delivered meals to the staff at Flushing Hospital, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.