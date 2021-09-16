HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS NEWSPATH) – It’s been three months since Summer Wells was first reported missing in Tennessee.
The 5-year-old was reported missing by her parents on June 15 outside the family’s home in Hawkins County. An Endangered Child Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations on the night of her disappearance and was upgraded to an Amber Alert the following morning.
Over 120 agencies from six states spent over a week looking for Summer. They used canines, helicopters and searched through rough terrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.