ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Micah Toombs has been an ICU nurse for 21 years. She's worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Clayton for 17 of those years. She described the last few months as "emotionally draining" helping care for victims of COVID-19.
In the beginning of the pandemic in March and April, Toombs said her ICU was at capacity or just over. Now, a number of beds are open. SSM Health officials said there are currently no COVID-19 patients in the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital and have not been for 10 days.
“We’re still seeing patients who are requiring a lot of oxygen so we are trying to meet their oxygen needs and that’s always the challenge because if they have COVID, if they’re COVID positive and they’re requiring all this oxygen then that can lead to dispersing it, aerosolizes the virus," said Toombs.
Toombs said of the patients with the coronavirus she has cared for, the cases have often been severe.
"Still have dialysis. Still have ventilators," said Toombs. “Kidney failure of course is always an ongoing issue. This virus is just not behaving like anything we’ve seen before.”
Her job also now entails helping families say goodbye to their loved ones over an iPad.
“We’re always there with the patients, holding their hand and talking with the family and making sure they are comfortable. We try to be the presence of the family because they can’t be there. Yeah, there have been several of those and it’s hard," said Toombs.
New numbers show St. Louis County hit a new record Tuesday with 243 new COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said there has been an increase in testing, though he believes the spike in cases is due to the virus spreading in the community, mostly due to there being less restrictions.
“This is not gone, it’s not going away anytime soon. Stay home. It’s very real, it’s very, very, very serious," said Toombs.
While there are open ICU beds at St. Mary's Hospital, Toombs is hoping if people take precautions they won't be needed.
"Even if we get another big surge I think we are definitely more prepared with just the way we can handle things just because we’ve learned, everybody has learned through this process," said Toombs.
