ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While case numbers and hospitalizations from coronavirus are declining in the St. Louis area, some people who contracted the virus months ago said they are still experiencing symptoms.
Washington University School of Medicine has recently opened a clinic for patients with persistent symptoms or complications of COVID-19. The university said many of the symptoms from the infection are wide-ranging but can include problems with the brain and blood, as well as sleep and mood disorders.
Kyle Button, a 17-year-old from St. Charles, said he tested positive for COVID-19 back in mid-November after experiencing a fever, cough and sore throat. Button said those symptoms subsided after two weeks, however he said he still cannot taste or smell.
“We just had a bonfire the other night and I couldn’t even smell the smoke,” Button said. “If there was a fire in my house and the smoke detector didn’t work, I would have no clue there was a fire or anything, so it’s kind of unnerving.”
Misty Veltman said she contracted COVID-19 in late September. The 56-year-old previously had rheumatoid arthritis and Lyme disease. Veltman said her fever subsided but she still experiencing extreme fatigue and occasional chills.
“It’s very frustrating,” Veltman said. “I would just like to get back to normal. When I get off work I just feel like putting comfortable clothes on and climbing into bed. I don’t work out anymore. I wish I could work out, it’s affecting my daily life but I think as the days and weeks go by, it’s become my new normal.”
The Washington University Care and Recovery After COVID Clinic, or (CARE), is accepting patients who have had a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 by a nasal swab test, a saliva test, or a blood antibody test.
According to the University, the CARE Clinic provides coordinated and collaborative care among 11 specialties. Visits include a comprehensive assessment of acute COVID illness, symptom history, and current symptoms. Care often includes screening for potential complications, symptom-based evaluation, supportive counseling and recommendations and referrals as needed with specialists.
Patients who are still experiencing prolonged symptoms after COVID-19 can call the post-COVID clinic at (314) 996-8103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.