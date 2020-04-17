WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Selling a house during a worldwide pandemic takes some creativity and masks and gloves, but if you thought the coronavirus had hurt the housing market, you'd be wrong.
A couple is trying to see a four-bedroom house in Wildwood is for $329,000.
"It's a little bit unnerving to invite people to your house at this time," said homeowner Yuri Rechtman
Rechmtman and his wife know that potential buyers may want to tour their home that just went on the market Thursday. But they're retired and bought a house in Florida before the coronavirus situation got bad.
"When we planned to move we didn't realize that something like this would happen. So the timing is not the best but life continues," said Rechtman.
Rechtman might be right to be nervous about strangers coming into his home but he doesn't have to be nervous about trying to sell a house right now.
"The buyers that are out there now are serious and it's a feeding frenzy, it's not slowing down a bit," said Amy Prusinowski with Re-Max.
Prusinowski says she's done more virtual listing appointments this week than she might do normal, in-person listing appointments before the pandemic. It's an active market, but agents and buyers are changing tactics, wearing masks and taking extra precautions.
"I'm using a gloved hand to open the lockbox and open any doors and I'm asking my clients not to touch anything," she said.
In St. Louis City and County combined in March, 1,425 homes were, a 1.3 percent increase over last March. The median home price was up 11 percent over last year.
Prusinowski says homes are selling and getting multiple offers. But the times require buyers to plan on spending less time touring homes.
"I think now more than ever, people need to do be cautious and do a lot of online researching first. Do the drive-by and make sure they even like it from the outside before they make someone leave their home," she said.
The biggest impact from the coronavirus might be that there are fewer homes for sale.
But everyone's waiting for the sales numbers from April to really give an idea of what the impact will be on the housing market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.