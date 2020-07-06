ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A baby male elephant was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on Monday, the zoo announced.
The zoo says 23-year-old Rani gave birth to a baby male at 1:55 p.m. The elephant has yet to be named.
It is only the second time a male elephant has been born at the zoo. Raja, the zoo's bull elephant, was born in 1992. The newborn is his fifth offspring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.