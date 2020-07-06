Newborn zoo male elephant
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A baby male elephant was born at the Saint Louis Zoo on Monday, the zoo announced.

The zoo says 23-year-old Rani gave birth to a baby male at 1:55 p.m. The elephant has yet to be named.

It is only the second time a male elephant has been born at the zoo. Raja, the zoo's bull elephant, was born in 1992. The newborn is his fifth offspring.

