ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - After weeks of rallies asking for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page to let student-athletes play, he finally made that happen Monday, allowing high-contact sports to play games in the county.
For many high school football players and their parents it felt like the first big win of the season for them.
"I was very excited," said De Smet mother Jenn Tegethoff. "It's a huge celebration and a big win for parents and athletes."
Tegethoff has been advocating for football to return in St. Louis County. She says it was a relief for here and her son, a senior football player, when they found out the news today.
"He was on his way to school, so I texted him and he just said, 'No way, that's awesome," said Tegethoff. "I got the best text ever back saying, 'Thank you for everything that you've done."
Jordan Calvin, a senior football player for the Spartans, says that he and other student-athletes needed this season for college football recruitment.
"They were waiting on my senior year," said Calvin. "Plus, these last four years have gone by fast. So, just to be able to get this last moment with the people I came in with is huge."
Football teams can't hit the gridiron just yet. Schools must submit individual safety plans for each sport, which will include details on how they will keep student-athletes safe and how spectators can attend games. But many in town, including Lutheran North, were prepared to submit their plans.
"Our administration has been prepared for that for quite some time," said Lutheran North head coach Carl Reed. " I think a lot the schools were doing their own thing in terms of that because the safety of the kids has to be at the forefront."
Many schools have already scheduled games for this weekend, pending approval. Lutheran North will play at Trinity Friday and De Smet will host CBC Saturday.
