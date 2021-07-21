ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Soulard staple is hoping to identify a man who allegedly assaulted female staff over the weekend.
iTAP Soulard posted photos on social media of a man who reportedly came to the establishment around 12:20 a.m. on July 16 to meet three of his friends. According to the post, the man was drunk, and staff refused to serve him. The business said the man threw a full glass of beer at staff, which shattered against glass cooler doors inches away from staff. During the incident, the man also called female staff “a string of profanities while his friends tried to remove him,” the post read.
“This disgusting behavior has no home at iTAP or anywhere else. Nobody deserves to be treated in such a vile, degrading and violent manner,” iTap Soulard wrote. “Our staff worked tirelessly through the pandemic to provide a bit of joy and normalcy and it is heartbreaking that someone would come in and treat them with such disrespect.”
Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos released by the business is encouraged to contact them. “Let’s be clear, this is assault. If you know these individuals please send us a message so we can take further action,” iTap Soulard posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.