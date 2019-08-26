ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A North St. Louis County grandmother is calling on parents and her grandkids' school district to step up.
Carla Jones said drivers speed through Bel-Nor near their elementary school and there's no crossing guard. She's worried her grandkids or someone else's are going to get killed crossing the street.
"I just don't want anything to happen to those kids. I don't," Jones said. "It would wear on my heart and it could be one of my mine."
Her three grandchildren are having to cross North Hanley for the first time this year to get to Bel-Nor school.
This is because of a statewide policy that does not require districts to provide buses for kids who live less than a mile away and Jones' grandkids live 0.8 miles from school.
Jones said she is mostly worried about people speeding.
"I just want somebody to put some signs up, slow them people down," Jones said.
The Normandy School District said it's looking into putting up signs at the intersection and working with local police departments to provide temporary crossing guards.
The district also told News 4 it's considering offering teachers extra pay to come in early to help students safely cross the street. The district eventually hopes to find people to permanently fill the positions.
