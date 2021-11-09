ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Twelve people escaped a early Tuesday morning house explosion in St. Clair County, Ill.
Just before 7 a.m., a home caught on fire in the 8900 block of Illinois Route 163 near Eiler Road in the Millstadht area. Neighbor Roslyn Graham was frantically calling police when she witness the house go up in flames.
"The next thing you know when I called the sheriff it blew," Graham said."It blew up. It was too late."
She said she heard two explosions as people inside the home ran out. Family members told News 4 a total of 12 people who were inside the building escaped. When Joseph Rackhaus saw his home on fire, he tried to put it out with first responders.
"We heard something hit the truck, it exploded and there is fire under the truck. I couldn't get it out," Rackhaus said. "I had to get my family and friends out of the house."
It is unclear if anyone was injured but the Millstadt Fire chief said the Red Cross is coming from Ballwin to help the family. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
