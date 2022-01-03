'It was shocking to residents here;' Businesses, residents concerned about New Year's weekend crime downtown

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just days into the New Year, crime is at the top of residents' and business owners' list in downtown St. Louis.

It's an area that, for months, has been trying to curb the criminal activity. This weekend alone, downtown saw homicides, store burglaries and break-ins, and car break-ins.

Man shot to death downtown on New Year's Eve ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed Friday in downtown St. Louis, police said.

One local, black-owned business that was hit, The Drop, suffered massive damage and financial loss. It started around 4:45 a.m. Monday morning. Surveillance video from outside and inside the store show two thieves smashing through The Drop's glass window, making their way into a locked storage room, where they find what they're looking for.

"They took $40,000 - $50,000 worth of merchandise and accessories, designer bags, mostly designer clothes," Demarco Moorehead said.

Moorehead's the co-owner of The Drop, a high-end fashion and shoe store that opened up on Washington Avenue in November 2021. Moorehead said he specifically opened his store there to bring unique items to the heart of St. Louis. Something he said, he knew, came with a price.

"Us being a high-end boutique and us having nice items and it being the holidays, it's pretty blatant that people like to take during these times. We saw it coming, but we didn't think it was going to happen to us," Moorehead explained.

Moorehead and his team had several security measures in place. Surveillance video captured the entire incident; it was handed over to police. Throughout the weekend, St. Louis as a whole, including downtown, saw its fair share of crime.

During Monday's Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative press conference, city leaders shared all downtown crime incidents for New Year's weekend. They've reported 12 calls for shots fired in the downtown neighborhood on New Year's Eve and nine calls in Downtown West. Earlier that same night, police reported a call for a shooting in progress near the 400 block of north 15th Street. When they arrived, they found a man deceased on the sidewalk. It's now being investigated as a homicide. Lastly, downtown leaders said seven cars were broken into, with one stolen weapon over New Year's weekend.

The nine calls reported near Downtown West came from this video below:

Residents inside a condominium building on Locust and 17th said they heard several dozen rounds of gunfire on New Year's Eve around midnight.

"It was shocking to residents here," Arnold Stricker said.

Stricker lives in that building and said he's seen his fair share of crime downtown, but said the shots being fired Friday night were terrifying.

"People were hunkered down, debris was coming in open windows, there were three windows that had bullet holes in them," Stricker said.

Stricker and other residents who live in that building tell News 4 they don't believe police took residents' calls for shots fired seriously that night. He, other downtown residents and business owners say things need to change.

"When you allow things to happen and anything goes, and nobody is getting called on the carpet or arrested or charged or anything like that, it gives license to anybody in the neighborhood to say 'Well I'm not gonna get caught, I'll just do that'," Stricker explained.

Many of those downtown residents and business owners are calling on city leaders, police and fellow St. Louisans.

"It's more the community just kind of stepping up and understanding you're destroying black-owned businesses, local business owners, and the potential to keep bringing opportunity here to St. Louis," Moorehead explained.