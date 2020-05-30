ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The protests in Minnesota have struck a nerve in the St. Louis region, as many see parallels to the events of Ferguson in 2014 in which unarmed teen Michael Brown was fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.
Several groups gathered downtown in local demonstrations calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer was videotaped kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes.
The St. Louis protests echo calls across the country, as the treatment of people of color by police is once again at the center of national discourse.
The president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, Bishop Elijah Hankerson said there have been improvements in policing in St. Louis since Michael Brown's death, but there is still a lot of change needed.
And as our region watches the protests in the Twin Cities, familiar chords are being struck. Hankerson said while he doesn't condone the burning and looting seen on the news, he understands where the rage is coming from.
"We don't condone it, however it's an expression of frustration and it's a conglomeration of things that individuals deal with,” he said. “I'm a respected clergyman in this community and I've been profiled before."
Police officers, even those who were on the front lines in Ferguson, have condemned the actions of those in Minneapolis.
[READ: National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence]
Sergeant Heather Taylor, president of the Ethical Society of Police in St. Louis, said officers were using potentially lethal force on Floyd, who at that point was suspected of forgery.
“Everything they did was wrong. There was nothing redeeming,” Taylor said. “You had someone who was on his legs, someone who was on his chest. And then you had the fool that was on his neck that had his knee in his neck. We're not taught that."
Taylor went on to explain that anything restraint involving a suspect’s head, neck or genitals is considered deadly force according to the St. Louis Police Department. She added that use of such force for a suspected fraud case was inexcusable.
"It was not justified, it was murder,” she said. “We're law enforcement officers. We're supposed to act, we're supposed to save lives, we're supposed to protect people. And they didn't do that."
The reaction in Minnesota was swift, and protestors have clashed with police as well as damaged several buildings through looting and fire. The National Guard was called in Friday in response. But in St. Louis, leaders say such severe blowback is a result of decades of injustice.
“This has been going on so long with no change and even in the last couple of weeks,” said Reverend Traciy Blackmon with Christ the King church. “It’s not just George Floyd. It was Ahmaud Arbery, it was Breonna Taylor. That rage is going to come out in some way.”
Taylor agreed, saying oftentimes police officer’s reaction to the outrage only worsens the problem.
"We're so arrogant in this job. You know what, we're going to go out and we're going to get our riot gear and we're going to tell you 'We run the show.' It's just sad, it's sickening and this is why we are failing to connect to people,” she said. “We created the problem and then we make the problem worse by our reaction to the people that are upset at the problem we created. It makes no sense.”
State Representative Rasheen Aldridge was a protestor in 2014 when Brown was killed, and later served on the Ferguson Commission, a collective of community members whose job was to repair the divide and address systemic problems in policing.
Aldridge said he doesn't condone burning down businesses, but pointed out they can be rebuilt, whereas you can't bring back those who've died. He added the local protest and activism did yield positive change.
"We've seen a lot of victories. We've seen some people like myself on the ground take it from protest to politics. We've seen more conversations around what an equitable community looks like when you have community policing. But we also continue to see lives taken at the hands of the same people that are supposed to protect and serve them and no justice happens," Aldridge said.
The Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis alos released the following statement:
The Islamic Foundation Of Greater St. Louis condemns the brutal murder of George Floyd in stark daylight in full view of the public. A human being lost his life in the hands of who are supposed to protect the society. Sadly we have seen these scenarios repeated over years; memories of Ferguson are still fresh, we have not made all the progress towards racial justice and harmony in our community as promised and hoped for. Recently the murder of Ahmud Aubrey in Georgia, as well as a false police report against an African American bird watcher in New York reminds us that we have a long way to justness.
George Floyd, who was apprehended for a non-violent crime and did not resist the police, paid the price with his life. All four police officers were fired the next day, and Derek Chauvin has been arrested for murder. It is also paramount that all offenders be brought to justice as soon as possible. We understand that detailed investigation is needed before charges can be brought, but any delay may be construed as delay of justice.
The anger and frustration of African Americans is fully understandable; they have endured inequality for hundreds of years. They have suffered, protested and struggled for fairness in every aspect of the life. We have seen improvement over decades, and then murder of George Floyd reminds us that we have a long way to go.
Unfortunately some of the protests have resulted in loss of property; scenes of fires raging are worrisome, as this can lead to loss of life too. In these difficult times of COVID pandemic, many stores are closed and losing the property to pillaging is going to add to their loss. We urge all individuals and groups responsible for these acts to stop immediately. We also urge public authorities in Minneapolis as well as around the nation to grant protesters their right to assemble peacefully.
The greatness of America is its diversity; the diversity makes us strong and paves the way to prosperity. Islam is a great advocate of diversity, we are reminded, “O mankind indeed we have ….made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of God is the most righteous of you.” We are also commanded to stand for justice no matter how difficult it is for us, “Indeed, God orders justice and good conduct…. and forbids bad conduct and oppression.”
We call on our leaders and community members across the country to stand up against racism in any form against any minority group. Every life is equally precious, every person hurts when confronted with bigotry and the whole community eventually suffers because of inequality. The “Good Americans” are not defined by the race; they are defined by hard work, dedication to justice and humanity.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also sent a statement:
There is unbearable and understandable grief and anger that’s been brought to the surface again by the senseless killing of George Floyd. What happened to him is unfathomable and can not be defended in any way.
In St Louis we are committed to respecting the right to protest, and we thank the many people who participated peacefully last night. Sadly, very late into the night, there was violence and looting by a few individuals, and a young man was killed in an accident.
Please honor George Floyd, and all others who have been unjustifiably killed, with peaceful protest.
Congressman Lacy Clay also released a statement that said in part:
"Black Americans are sick and tired of being systematically deprived of our humanity and dignity by a deeply engrained culture of racially driven excessive force by some police officers who repeatedly make it clear that… some lives are worth less than other lives in this country.
I hope the pain that we feel today can lead us to a future where systematic racism is replaced by universal respect and equality for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.