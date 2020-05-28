ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The protests in Minnesota have struck a nerve in the St. Louis region, as many see parallels to the events of Ferguson in 2014 in which unarmed teen Michael Brown was fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson.
Several groups gathered downtown in local demonstrations calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer was videotaped kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes.
The St. Louis protests echo calls across the country, as the treatment of people of color by police is once again at the center of national discourse.
The president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, Bishop Elijah Hankerson said there have been improvements in policing in St. Louis since Michael Brown's death, but there is still a lot of change needed.
And as our region watches the protests in the Twin Cities, familiar chords are being struck. Hankerson said while he doesn't condone the burning and looting seen on the news, he understands where the rage is coming from.
"We don't condone it, however it's an expression of frustration and it's a conglomeration of things that individuals deal with,” he said. “I'm a respected clergyman in this community and I've been profiled before."
Police officers, even those who were on the front lines in Ferguson, have condemned the actions of those in Minneapolis.
Sergeant Heather Taylor, president of the Ethical Society of Police in St. Louis, said officers were using potentially lethal force on Floyd, who at that point was suspected of forgery.
“Everything they did was wrong. There was nothing redeeming,” Taylor said. “You had someone who was on his legs, someone who was on his chest. And then you had the fool that was on his neck that had his knee in his neck. We're not taught that."
Taylor went on to explain that anything restraint involving a suspect’s head, neck or genitals is considered deadly force according to the St. Louis Police Department. She added that use of such force for a suspected fraud case was inexcusable.
"It was not justified, it was murder,” she said. “We're law enforcement officers. We're supposed to act, we're supposed to save lives, we're supposed to protect people. And they didn't do that."
The reaction in Minnesota was swift, and protestors have clashed with police as well as damaged several buildings through looting and fire. The National Guard was called in Friday in response. But in St. Louis, leaders say such severe blowback is a result of decades of injustice.
“This has been going on so long with no change and even in the last couple of weeks,” said Reverend Traciy Blackmon with Christ the King church. “It’s not just George Floyd. It was Ahmaud Arbery, it was Breonna Taylor. That rage is going to come out in some way.”
Taylor agreed, saying oftentimes police officer’s reaction to the outrage only worsens the problem.
"We're so arrogant in this job. You know what, we're going to go out and we're going to get our riot gear and we're going to tell you 'We run the show.' It's just sad, it's sickening and this is why we are failing to connect to people,” she said. “We created the problem and then we make the problem worse by our reaction to the people that are upset at the problem we created. It makes no sense.”
State Representative Rasheen Aldridge was a protestor in 2014 when Brown was killed, and later served on the Ferguson Commission, a collective of community members whose job was to repair the divide and address systemic problems in policing.
Aldridge said he doesn't condone burning down businesses, but pointed out they can be rebuilt, whereas you can't bring back those who've died. He added the local protest and activism did yield positive change.
"We've seen a lot of victories. We've seen some people like myself on the ground take it from protest to politics. We've seen more conversations around what an equitable community looks like when you have community policing. But we also continue to see lives taken at the hands of the same people that are supposed to protect and serve them and no justice happens," Aldridge said.
