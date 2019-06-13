ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The voice behind the Blues victory song had her last performance in the same town where the Blues made franchise history!
Laura Branigan reportedly had her last performance at the ‘10th Annual Festival Italia Unita’ in East Boston on July 16, 2004! During that performance she sang St. Louis’ new favorite song ‘Gloria’.
Just over a month later, Branigan was found dead in her New York home.
As Blues fans know, the team adopted ‘Gloria’ as their victory song after a trip to The Jacks NYB in Philadelphia.
Branigan's official Twitter page even supports the Blues use of the hit song. The page, which is run by Other Half Entertainment, has retweeted many 'Gloria' Blues fan videos and even responded to a tweet showing a 'Play Gloria' shirt in Bruins colors with: " “WHAT is this???”Play Gloria” is NOT a Bruins thing...it’s a @StLouisBlues thing! Try again! #LetsGoBlues #PlayGloria #LauraBranigan #Gloria ~ Kathy, Other Half Entertainment”
