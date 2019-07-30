ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Illinois is cracking down on the deadly problem of drivers not moving over to give law enforcement a safe amount of space on the roadways.
The implementation of Scott’s Law, which makes it mandatory to move over a lane and reduce speed when officers’ vehicle is stationary on the roadway. Violators could face a maximum penalty of $10,000 and up to three years in jail.
Trooper Scott Wetzler with ISP is one of the officers who experienced what Scott’s Law is trying to prevent.
"I was on my motorcycle, on the side of the road conducting a traffic stop,” he recalled. "I looked up and saw a semi coming on the shoulder right for me."
The 16-year trooper was on the interstate in Bond County near Greenville.
He had a split second to react.
"I actually jumped into the vehicle I had pulled over. Right about the time I jumped into the vehicle, the semi smashed into the side of the car and it was like an explosion," Wetzler said.
He isn’t alone.
Sixteen of ISP’s troopers have been struck by drivers who failed to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles stopped with flashing lights at the side of the road. Not all of them were as lucky as Wetzler.
"If it had been a full-on rear-end crash, the outcome would have been much different for me,” he said. “I am here to talk about it fortunately."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law legislation creating stiffer penalties for drivers who violate the move over law.
Trooper Wetzler is glad to see renewed emphasis considering he knew so many troopers hurt and killed this year.
"It brings back those emotions. It hits you psychologically. Like I said, this is my office where I have to work every day,"he said
Illinois State Police have issued, between January and May, seven times the amount of Scott's Law violations than over the same period last year.
