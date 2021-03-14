FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There is a special local connection to the 63rd annual Grammy Awards Sunday night. St. Louis native Marcus Baylor of the Baylor Project is nominated for his sixth Grammy.

Baylor along with his wife Jean make up The Baylor Project, which is nominated for its third Grammy. Their song, Sit on Down, is up for the award in the category "Best Traditional R&B Performance."

Marcus Baylor was raised in Ferguson and graduated from McCluer High School. Watch the video above to learn more about the Baylor Project.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.