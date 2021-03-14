FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There is a special local connection to the 63rd annual Grammy Awards Sunday night. St. Louis native Marcus Baylor of the Baylor Project is nominated for his sixth Grammy.
Baylor along with his wife Jean make up The Baylor Project, which is nominated for its third Grammy. Their song, Sit on Down, is up for the award in the category "Best Traditional R&B Performance."
Marcus Baylor was raised in Ferguson and graduated from McCluer High School. Watch the video above to learn more about the Baylor Project.
