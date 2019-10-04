ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Parents of a beauty pageant contestants tell News 4 Investigates they aren't getting what they paid for.
This wasn't new information for News 4 as we have previously covered problems with Baby Miss America during a visit to St. Louis last year.
"It was a chaotic day," mother Jackie DeJesus said. "It was hot, no AC. Babies crying, not on schedule."
Latricia Coleman entered her 2-year-old in this year's baby pageant.
"Paid for $75 picture package which she claims would take a couple weeks to a few months it's been way over a year and still getting the run around," Coleman said.
Coleman and DeJesus both paid in cash for the picture packages, but a year later, there is still no pictures.
Pageant Director Sammie Savoie insisted she gives people what they pay for.
"There's no reason we don't want them to have those memories," Savoie said. "What do we gain by keeping them?"
"I tried to give her the benefit of the doubt, try to wait it out month after month," DeJesus said. "I send her an email where are you the pictures. She says 'to check your spam.' It's not in my spam."
