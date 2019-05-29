ATLANTA, GA (CNN/WGCL) - Home Depot employees in Atlanta built a walker for a 2-year-old struggling to get around.
Little Logan Moore has lots of energy and suffers from a symptom called hypotonia.
"He's not really the quiet type. He's pretty wild, even though he can't walk. He's into everything," his mom, Christian Moore, said.
Hypotonia is a symptom not a disease, so it's been a struggle for the Moore family to get their insurance to pay for the medical grade walker they need.
Little Logan needs to strengthen his muscles, so the family turned to YouTube for a solution and went to home depot to make a walker for Logan.
"The store manager and another employee came over and they started getting everything that we needed together for the walker. And they told us that they would actually put it together for us and that they would not charge us anything for it." mom, Christian Moore said.
The employees were more than happy to help.
We were all in tears too because it was just the joy of him being able to be mobile." Home Depot associate, Jeff Andersen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.