FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell says the damage to property that occurred Saturday night in Ferguson should not take away from the hundreds who marched peacefully earlier in the evening.
After a peaceful protest ended, demonstrators hurled rocks at police officers and the Ferguson Police Department and used baseball bats to smash the windows. A total of seven officers were injured Saturday night.
The demonstration was one of many around the country being held in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. Bell was elected in part to bring change to the criminal justice system.
"It is important not to conflate those who are peacefully bringing light to an issue that has plagued our nation since its inception, with those anarchist/agitators, with their own agenda of looting and destruction, who endanger peaceful protesters and law enforcement alike," Bell said in a Facebook post. "These reckless actions take the focus away from the real issues that need to be addressed, and I suspect there are a handful of individuals who could care less about our community or these issues."
"There has been progress, but I think anyone would tell you it is not enough," Bell said.
Bell says the violence that occurs at some protests is meant to change the narrative.
"What happens when you have those anarchist agitators who change the narrative because they have their own agenda, it takes the focus away from the real issues," Bell said.
Bell says no arrests have been made in connection to what happened Saturday night but he adds that investigations are ongoing.
