O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A cancer diagnosis for a pregnant woman left her unable to breastfeed her baby, but what happened next she says, defines the term “It takes a village to raise a child.”
Neither Sarah Hall nor her daughter ever take a bottle for granted.
“I want to hold her kids when she has kids,” said the O’Fallon, Missouri mom.
At 31 weeks pregnant with daughter Henley, Sarah found a lump in her breast, which turned out to be cancerous. That meant Henley had to come a little early as surgeons removed both of Sarah’s breasts.
She had loved breastfeeding her first daughter, Piper, and felt that it was most beneficial. She was devastated she couldn't do the same for Henley.
“I didn't want her to be cheated because mom had this ‘thing," Sarah said.
Henley hasn't missed out, word of mouth and social media spread the news to Sarah’s friends and coworkers, and donated breast milk started coming in droves.
Henley’s bottles were eventually filled with milk from 22 different moms.
“It makes me cry, thinking about it,” Sarah said.
The freezer got so full that they needed another one. At the end of the first year, Sarah threw them all a party to say thank you. Her friends say there wasn't a moment's hesitation to help out.
But, continuing to pump is often a sacrifice.
“It’s a very long commitment, working moms, stay at-home moms, it’s a time commitment and an energy commitment. I think it’s a great gift to give somebody,” said Elena Geery, Sarah’s friend who donated milk.
With all benefits of breast milk, Henley is now a very healthy 1-year-old.
The FDA recommends against the practice of sharing breast milk, since it can carry bacteria or diseases. They say the milk should be tested and pasteurized. Sarah says she felt comfortable because she knew the women and they were honest with her about any issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.