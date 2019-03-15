FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- News 4 investigated after a voter raised questions on why he received an absentee ballot application in the mail from an alderman running for reelection.
Jeff Mueller is not new to Fairview Heights, in fact, he's been around since 1972. He's seen a lot and heard a lot, but one piece of mail made him stop and wonder.
"I was a little surprised," Mueller said.
The letter was an absentee ballot application and the enclosed return envelop was addressed to Roger Lowry.
Lowry is a current Alderman in Fairview Heights and he's running for reelection.
A candidate running against Lowry also received the letter.
"I was shocked to receive the return envelope with his address on there," Fairview Heights Aldermanic candidate Anthony Lefleur said.
Lowry said voting absentee is an option for those who know they can't make it to the polling place.
"I guess everyone is entitled to their opinion," Lowry said. "I made sure I knew what I was doing was legal."
News 4 reached out to the Illinois State Board of Election to ask if Lowry was in the right.
Official Matt Dietrick said Lowry was in the right and sent an email detailing the state law.
One line clearly states, "any recipient of the application is bound by state law to get the application to the local election authority in a timely manner."
Mueller said he's glad Alderman Lowry is trying to get people to vote, he just thinks the State of Illinois should re-examine its methods.
"It seems like we need a fix," Mueller said. "I don't know what the fix would be, but I bet there are people smart enough to figure it out."
News 4 checked the law in Missouri. It is legal for candidates to mail absentee ballot applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.