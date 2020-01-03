COOL VALLEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Pastor B.T. Rice says his church shouldn’t be held responsible for paying for a water line break that’s directly under Emerling Drive in Cool Valley.
“We just don’t have $8,000, we just don’t have it,” said Pastor Rice.
He says Missouri American Water told him his church, New Horizon Christian Church, needs to foot the bill to repair the line because it’s the church’s service line that’s broken and not Missouri American’s.
“To us, it behooves them to at least dig the street and find out where the leak is,” he said.
The church says they first started dealing with the leak back in 2018. Instead of going back and forth with Missouri American Water over who’s responsible, they decided to pay more than $8,000 to get it repaired themselves.
“It’s unfair, I don’t know see how anybody can say that it’s fair, it’s unfair especially since we’ve already fixed it,” said Rice.
From that point on, the repair was inspected, and Rice says no red flags were found. Until a few weeks ago, Rice suspects the leak could have been caused by Spire crews digging nearby.
“After they went and dug the hole, our water pressure dropped,” he said.
A spokesperson with Missouri American Water told News 4 although this break is in the middle of the street, they say church’s line is under the road despite the church being a 30-second drive up the hill from the break.
St. Louis County says they could make the repair if the church was considered a residential property. If the church does not pay to make fixes, Missouri American Water has threatened to shut off their water.
“We have an early childhood center here, we have babies here, we have a church to operate,” he said.
For now, Rice says they are going to hold off on repairs and handle the matter legally.
