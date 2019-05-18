BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Inside the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies temple in Belleville, Illinois, the #6 was everywhere. It was Jaylon McKenzie's football number. The #6 was memorialized on t-shirts and wrapped around loved ones' arms at his funeral Saturday.
The Metro East Community lost this young talent two weeks ago. Police said McKenzie died after a stray bullet hit him on May 5. He was leaving an 8th grade party.
On Saturday, thousands gathered to say their goodbyes at his funeral. There were 1,200 seats inside the temple. Every seat was filled and about 300 more people stood in the lobby to pay their condolences.
McKenzie's basketball coach Tentsell Dent was among those in attendance. Dent said McKenzie's athletic skills will not be the only thing he's remembered for.
"He was probably the best player I had. He was the quietest, but sure the best. He made a lot of noise on the court," Dent said. "He was humble. I just get choked up talking about him. He's just a good kid."
Many in attendance wore custom-made shirts as tributes to McKenzie, including his friend and 8th grade classmate Samiya Coleman.
"He was like a brother," Coleman said. "It's unbearable because we've known him for so long and he's just gone."
There were also several young men at the funeral wearing East St. Louis Flyers football jerseys. They were all lives McKenzie had yet to touch, but certainly would have. He had already committed to playing football for that team in the fall.
Coach Dent said the loss of McKenzie has changed the way he will approach his job moving forward.
"One message I tell my kids after every practice is, 'If all I taught you was basketball, then I failed as a coach.' You have to teach them how to go here and deal with society. It's other things besides basketball," Dent said. "So yes, it changed my perspective because it makes you want to love them even more because tomorrow is not promised."
