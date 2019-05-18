ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with two vehicles in St. Ann Saturday afternoon.
Police said the motorcyclist was going more than 150 miles per hour at the intersection of St. Charles Rock Rd. and Cypress before he crashed into an SUV.
St. Ann Police Department Commander Jeff Tesdall said the driver was thrown onto the ground after he slammed the SUV and his Kawaski slid into another car.
Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Warren Daniels of Bridgeton. Daniels was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Officers in a St. Ann patrol car saw the Daniels speed by, they flicked their blue light and called dispatch when the bike crashed. Police said the bike crashed before the patrol car could even get rolling.
"It was noticed that the speedomoter, on the motorcycle, was pegged and stopped all the way at 170 miles per hour," Tesdall said. "It's tragic for the city. it is tragic for the police department. it is definitely tragic for all of his family and friends."
No one else was injured.
