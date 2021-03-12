EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com/AP) – Shortly after President Joe Biden said Americans might be able to gather for Fourth of July celebrations, Eureka Mayor Sean Flower took to Facebook.

In a post Thursday night, Flower wrote, “Eureka will have fireworks and a big 4th of July celebration. We are working on putting out our full year schedule, stay tuned. It’s time to start coming back.”

Prior to Flower’s post, President Biden addressed the nation, stating, “If we do our part, we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.”

But he also cautioned that this was a “goal” and attaining it depends on people’s cooperation in following public health guidelines and rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated as soon as eligible. Only that, he said, can bring about an end to a pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 Americans and disrupted the lives of countless more.