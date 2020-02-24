ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 6-year-old boy was killed and his sister was critically injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in north St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two children were shot near Euclid Ave. and Highland Ave. in the Kingsway East neighborhood around 1:48 p.m.
Police said a 31-year-old mother was inside the car with her two children, 6-year-old David Birchfield III and his 9-year-old sister, when someone fired shots from an alley.
After noticing David and his sister were shot, they drove to a hospital where the boy later died from his injuries. His sister is in critical condition.
Police said the children's mother was also hurt from the shattered glass. A 27-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl were also inside the car at the time but weren't hurt.
"We do not believe their children or their mom were the intended victims," said Lt. Col Ronnie Robinson with St. Louis police.
A neighbor said he and his daughters were home when the shooting happened. He said they discovered a bullet hole in his daughter's bedroom window.
"It's scary. You think that you are providing, protecting them, going to work every day, trying to keep them warm and for something like this happens, you really can't protect them," the neighbor, who did not want to be named, said.
The neighbor said the violence in the neighborhood has him and his family considering moving.
"We got back and forth with this all the time," he said. "By her being raised over here, it wasn't like that when we were younger."
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson released the following statement:
It's maddening and hideous that anyone would open fire on a car with children inside. My heart simply breaks for these kids. I don't know what I can possibly say to change this horrific outcome. It reinforces our need as a City to come together to continue addressing public safety, which remains my number one priority. I'm thankful to the hardworking law enforcement officers who are committed to finding the person responsible and bringing them to justice, and I extend my gratitude to the community members who share our calls for peace. It's time to put the guns down.
The St. Louis Public School district confirmed David was a kindergartner at Gateway Elementary. The school will have a trauma team on-hand to assist grieving students on Monday.
