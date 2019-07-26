BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Time is winding down to visit the sunflower maze at Eckert's Farm.
Eckert's Farm sunflower maze is five acres and was planted in May 2019. It was cut using GPS.
Visitors can spend anywhere from 30 minutes to hours in the maze.
The maze will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday the farm will close at 8 p.m. The last day to check out the maze is Sunday, July 28.
Tickets are $5.
