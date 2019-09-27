HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Highland, Ill. community honored Vietnam Prisoner of War Commander William ' Bill' Tschudy Friday morning.
Commander Tschudy survived a North Vietnamese prison camp for seven and a half years.
The parade departed from Highland High School to Veterans Memorial in Rinderer Park at 10:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m., Commander Tschudy was on location for the dedication of two new pillars with the names of all of Highland's POW, a new addition to the Veterans Memorial.
The 84-year-old commander graduated highland High School in the late 50s. In 1965, Tschudy and his co-pilot Jeremiah Denton were shot down over Vietnam and were captured.
Denton was believed to be the first to blink the word "torture" in mores code to let the world know about prisoner mistreatment.
Tschudy's picture was used on the cover of Time in 1970 to symbolize the United States' Prisoners of War.
His picture also went up on the Wall of Fame at the high school alongside educators, artists and athletes.
"It's so important to remember our veterans," Highland Middle School Principal Liz Weder said. "Because they've sacrificed their lives and given us the freedoms that we have today."
