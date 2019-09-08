St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men and two women were robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night within 15 minutes in the Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood. Three of those victims are Washington University students.
Police said the first robbery happened around 11:30 when a victim told officers two suspects took his wallet, phone and keys at gunpoint in the 6000 block of Pershing.
Fifteen minutes later, two additional robberies happened in the same neighborhood. One robbery was at Westminster and Laurel, the other was in the 5800 block of Pershing. Police said the same two suspects took three victims' phones, wallets and credit cards at gunpoint.
"You go to class, you don't expect to have to fight someone on your way back," Washington University student Albert Wu said. "It's scary to be honest."
READ: Washington University working to combat crime in neighborhood
Police said the suspects then fled the scene in a dark vehicle. No injuries were reported. The victims are 21 to 27 years of age.
Police said both suspects are black men between 20 and 25 years of age. Both had short hair and a mustache and both were wearing dark clothes. Police said one of them had red shorts on.
One phone and two stolen bags were located.
Washington University sent a crime alert Sunday morning about the incidents, indicating Saturday night's robberies sound similar to a Friday night incident. The university said two suspects approached a student on Friday at 2 a.m., punched him and took his property at gunpoint and then fled the scene in a vehicle.
"These aren't your plain old muggings or snatch and steal, these are people coming up to you with a gun," Wu said.
The university said there will be an increase in patrols around the neighborhood, saying more officers will be available to escort students to their apartments.
Studetns are encouraged to download an app called Noonlight. IF you feel unsafe, you can tap a button and it'll notify police to your exact location. Click here to download for Apple, and here for Android.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.