ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - St. Charles resident Scotti Von Douglas says Florissant residents aren’t alone in the battle against trash company Meridian Waste.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Von Douglas.

Recently some Florissant residents told News 4 they are fed up after years of dealing with inconsistent trash pickups.

Some Florissant residents say their trash hasn't been picked up since Thanksgiving Scott Hall says he had enough with delayed and missed trash pickups in front of his Florissant home.

“I don’t understand why only two times out of the month you guys are picking me up,” said Von Douglas.

Von Douglas says he contracts with Meridian, and in the last year he’s dealt with skipped and delayed trash pickups.

He says once time things got so bad that a manger picked up the trash in his personal vehicle.

“Which I thought was odd, but it was picked up,” said Von Douglas.

News 4 found this problem also impacts customers in South County.

Meridian hasn’t answered if this problem is a result of understaffing. But they did say they are investigating these problems.

A spokesperson says drivers will skip a pick up if the cans are blocked by a car.

Representatives with Meridian will be at a city meeting on December 10 to speak with Florissant City leaders about this issue.