FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A De Soto family was forever changed Friday after a deadly crash happened in Franklin County near Union.
A mother lost her uncle, grandmother and two children after the four were driving Highway on 47 and somehow crossed the center lane, hitting a semi and another vehicle.
All four were killed in the crash.
Paula Mesey told News 4 her inseparable 5-year-old and 4-year-old were going on a trip to feed fish at a local pond with their uncle and grandma.
"They would never go anywhere without each other," Mesey said. "Ever."
Now, all Mesey has to turn to is pictures of sweet memories of laid-back Isaac and bubbly Alayah.
"It's really hard," Mesey said. "I'm really glad I took a lot of pictures and videos, because you never know what's going to happen."
Mesey admits she wasn't always able to care for her children. She lost custody of them while she struggled with drug addiction.
Her son and daughter were her motivation to get clean.
"I was just starting over and getting my life back together," Mesey said.
Mesey's mother had custody of the kids while Mesey went to rehab.
"I wish I paid more attention, spent more time with them," Mesey said.
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash. The Medical Examiner is performing a toxicology report.
The funeral for the children is set for Saturday. Family members say those expenses have been paid for in full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.