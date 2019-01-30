ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man who was shot seven times and lost use of an eye is speaking out.
L’Ton Ward was riding with his family along Ferdinand Avenue headed to his sitter's house when shots rang out. The shooting happened on November 11.
“It all happened out of nowhere. I did not see it coming,” said Ward. “All I remember is looking at the baby. After that I froze… I remember glass flying by my face.”
L’Ton was shot seven times. He does not believe he was the intended target.
“I know it wasn’t for me. I don’t go outside, I stay to myself,” said Ward.
His mother Cheryln Fraction saw him minutes before he was shot and would not see him again for 13 hours. She rushed to hospital, only to see the car L’Ton was riding in when he was shot.
“I see the car they were in with gunshot holes everywhere. Blood was just everywhere,” said Cheryln.
Doctors used 13 pints of blood to save L’Ton.
“As a parent, I never ever want anyone to have to go through what I went through that day,” said Cheryl.
L’Ton now only sees out of one eye. He can’t use his right hand and struggles to walk. He can’t work.
“It’s real depressing… I've been having thoughts like I shouldn’t have made it,” said L’Ton.
His mother has a message for the shooter.
“Turn yourself in. Put the guns down, let it go,” said Cherlyn.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.