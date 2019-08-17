ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A resident told News 4 someone was speeding in his St. Louis City neighborhood and ended up crashing into at least four vehicles Saturday afternoon.
Anthony Wash said he had just recently got his car. He had it parked in front of his house when someone crashed into it and three other parked vehicles around 2:40 p.m. in the 5800 Ridge Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
"I heard screeching and then ... boom boom boom boom and I came outside, my car is facing me instead of toward [the street] and I look down the street and everybody else's car is messed up," Wash said. "It's pretty messed up."
No one was injured and witnesses said the driver who caused all the damage ran off before police arrived to the scene.
