ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Police Department will be participating in the annual DEA National Take Back Initiative on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The department has 13 locations where anyone can drop off unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
North County Recreational Complex: 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, MO 63136
City of Hanley Hills Substation: 7713 Utica Drive, Hanley Hills, MO 63133
City of Green Park City Hall: 11100 Mueller Rd #2, Green Park, MO 63123
Grantwood Village City Hall: 1 Missionary Ridge, St. Louis, MO 63123
Village of Marlborough City Hall: 7826 Wimbledon, Marlborough MO 63119
South County Precinct: 324 Sappington Barracks, St. Louis, MO 63125
City of Fenton Precinct Station (in Municipal Building): 625 Smizer Mill Road, Fenton MO 63026
West County Precinct: 232 Vance Road, Valley Park, MO 63088
City of Twin Oaks City Hall: 1393 Big Bend Boulevard Suite F, Twin Oaks, MO 63021
City of Winchester City Hall: 109 Lindy Boulevard, Winchester, MO 63021
City of Jennings Precinct: 5445 Jennings Station Road, Jennings, MO 63136
Central County Precinct: 1333 Ashby Road, St. Louis, MO 63132
Wildwood Precinct City Hall: 16860 Main Street, Wildwood, MO 63040
