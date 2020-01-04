It's officially eagle-watching season

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Audubon Eagle Ice Festival at the Alton Visitors Center kicked off the eagle watching season on Saturday.

Every winter, hundreds of bald eagles migrate to the Alton and Grafton areas.

Events like Saturday's festival are a great chance for eagle-watchers of all ages to see the majestic birds.

Saturday's ice festival is just one of the dozens of eagle-themed events in the Alton area over the next two months.

