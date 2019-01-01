ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Enterprise Center will host the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, the NHL announced New Year’s Day.
St. Louis last hosted the NHL All Star Game in 1988, when the game was held at the Arena on Oakland.
The 2020 Honda #NHLAllStar Game is coming to St. Louis!!! DETAILS: https://t.co/IAbADlX1Im #stlblues pic.twitter.com/wOhPYm5LCk— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 1, 2019
The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will take place Jan. 24-26.
The game will come a year and a half after renovations were completed at Enterprise Center.
This 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be the first played in St. Louis since Feb. 9, 1988, when Pittsburgh's Mario Lemieux had six points (3G, 3A), including the game-winner in OT for 6–5 win for the Wales Conference. #stlblues— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 27, 2018
Details regarding ticket purchasing and additional information has not been released but the NHL is asking those who want to receive updates to sign up by clicking here.
