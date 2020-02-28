WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Wentzville mother is searching for answers- and her wedding ring- after her jewelry went missing three months ago.
Keri Long said it started in November when she brought her wedding and engagement rings to Kay Jewelers to be resized. She got a call a few weeks later alerting her that both rings were ready to be picked up.
Long said she went back to the Kay Jewelers store in the Mid Rivers Mall to pick them up but was told only her engagement ring was ready.
"I found that my wedding ring wasn't resized," she said.
Long said she was told they had to send her wedding band back to be resized. She said she got a call a few weeks later and went to pick it up but it wasn't there.
"I was informed after an hour of waiting in the store that they believed my ring was actually stolen," she said.
She said Kay Jewelers offered to ship a replacement ring but all she wants at this point is a refund.
After several calls to corporate, she said the company agreed to send her a check. She said she was told the check was mailed on February 15 and it would take one week to arrive. Almost two weeks later, Long is wondering if the refund check will ever arrive.
"I don't have time to sit on the phone with the company for hours just to be told it'll be another 10 days before I hear anything," she said.
News 4 made calls and sent emails to Kay Jewelers. The company sent us the following statement:
“For more than 100 years at Kay, we’ve proudly helped millions of customers celebrate life and express love. We take customer service very seriously and as such are thoroughly investigating. Our team will remain hard at work until Ms. Long is completely satisfied.”
-Jamie Singleton, President of Kay Jewelers.
News 4 was told the check wasn't sent until February 25. We plan to follow up with Long and Kay Jewelers in the next few days to ensure the refund check arrives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.