ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood of North City Monday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. 14th Street. According to police, Xavior Usanga was with a 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl when he was shot.
Usanga was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The other two children with Usanga at the time of the shooting were not injured.
The adult was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police are not sure if the two victims are related.
Police said a gun was found at the shooting scene.
"This little kid would have been starting school this week and he's not gonna be able to do it," said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. "Its not right."
Hayden said he does not believe the shooting was drug-related.
"I'm hoping people will listen to my plea for information to be shared with the police," Hayden said.
St. Louis Police Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams told News 4 Usanga was a student at Clay Elementary.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
Note: Police initially said the child was 11-years-old, not 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.